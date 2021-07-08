News on the AEW All Out pre-sale

The AEW All Out pre-sale has reportedly sold out.

AEW put tickets on sale today and the seats for the pay-per-view sold out instantly, according to Dave Meltzer. @WrestleTix adds that all pre-sale tickets for All Out sold out, as did the trio tickets for the other shows being held that week. It was also noted that individual tickets for the Dynamite and Rampage shows are still available on the pre-sale.

AEW is set to put more tickets on sale tomorrow for the general public.

A hot topic on social media last night was fans anticipating the race to get tickets this morning. The conversation continued this afternoon with many fans saying they were unable to get tickets to the pay-per-view, while others are celebrating the fact that they were able to secure their seats. There appears to be a significant buzz among fans with three months still to go.

AEW All Out Week 2021 is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, September 1 with a live Dynamite on TNT. A live Rampage on TNT will then take place that Friday night, and the All Out pay-per-view will be held on Sunday, September 5. All three shows will take place at the NOW Arena (fka the Sears Centre Arena) near Chicago.

Matches have not been announced for All Out, but Tony Khan recently mentioned that there will be a Women’s Casino Battle Royale at the pay-per-view.

Stay tuned for more on All Out Week ticket sales.