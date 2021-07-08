Jericho vs. MJF rematch on…if Jericho beats The Pinnacle before

Chris Jericho and MJF will be meeting one-on-one again soon after the two agreed on the stipulations for Jericho to get his rematch against the leader of The Pinnacle.

MJF already has one win over Jericho from Full Gear in November of last year. That win enabled MJF to join The Inner Circle but that partnership did not last very long as MJF double crossed his team mates and started his own faction.

Their match will bring another chapter in this feud which has dominated the AEW programming for the past several months.

In order for Jericho to get to MJF, he will have to beat the remaining four members of The Pinnacle in one-on-one, back-to-back matches. MJF likened this task to Greek mythology Labors of Hercules. After Jericho agreed, MJF said that the match will be official only if he shook his hand.

Jericho proceeded to shake MJF’s hand but as you guessed, he held on tight and hit the Judas Effect to take down MJF.