IWGP United States title defense at Fyter Fest night one

The IWGP United States title will be defended again on an episode of Dynamite, this time on night one of Fyter Fest next week.

The current champ, Jon Moxley, is set to go one-on-one against Karl Anderson and this will be his first title defense since mid-May. Moxley has not wrestled either in over a month and his last outing in the ring was at Double or Nothing.

This will be Karl Anderson’s first NJPW match since 2016 and he along with his tag team partner Doc Gallows will be part of the NJPW Strong tag team tournament as well. The Good Brothers are currently pulling triple duty, appearing on Impact, where they currently have a contract, AEW, and now New Japan as well.