All Out 2021 tickets on pre-sale today

Tickets for the All Out week events in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, went on pre-sale today. AEW has four different shows on sale – Dynamite on September 1, Rampage on September 3, All Out on September 5, and a trio combo of all events.

If you are interested in purchasing tickets now, you can use the pre-sale code AEWNOW for all events on Ticketmaster.com.

As expected, all the allocated tickets for All Out were snapped immediately. More tickets will go on sale when the general public sale hits tomorrow at 11AM EST.

All three events that week will be held at the NOW Arena, which already hosted two All Out pay-per-views before.