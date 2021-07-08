AEW welcomes Tommy End/Malakai Black

Malakai Black is officially All Elite.

AEW confirmed on Twitter today that Black has signed with the company.

“Welcome to the team… #MalakaiBlack (aka @TommyEnd) is #AllElite,” they wrote.

The announcement was re-tweeted by Black.

As noted, the former Aleister Black (Tommy End) made his AEW debut on last night’s Road Rager edition of Dynamite on TNT. He attacked Arn Anderson and then took out Cody Rhodes when he made the save, setting up a new top feud for AEW.

Stay tuned for more on Black’s AEW debut. You can see AEW’s tweet below: