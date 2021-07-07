WWE Raw rating/viewership for this week

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.472 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.

This is down 6.24% from last week’s 1.570 million viewers.

RAW drew a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.41 key demo rating. That 0.41 key demo rating represents 536,000 viewers in the 18-49 range.

This week’s RAW drew the lowest viewership in show history. The previous low was the December 14, 2020 episode, which drew 1.526 million viewers. This week’s RAW was tied with last week and the December 14, 2020 show with the lowest 18-49 key demo rating in show history. Viewership was down 6.24% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was even with last week. It should be noted that RAW faced stiff competition from the NBA Playoffs, while last week’s post-Hell In a Cell show did not.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 12.7% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 16.3% from the same week in 2020.

There was no NBA Playoffs game on Monday, but there was a NHL Stanley Cup Finals game on NBC, which drew 2.56 million viewers and a 0.60 key demo rating.

RAW featured several matches and segments advertised ahead of time this week – MVP’s ring return with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. The New Day, Charlotte Flair giving a medical update, Ricochet vs. John Morrison, and a special Money In the Bank edition of MizTV.

Below is our 2021 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 4 Episode: 2.128 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Legends Night episode)

January 11 Episode: 1.819 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 1.855 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 1.892 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 8 Episode: 1.715 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 15 Episode: 1.810 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.890 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 1 Episode: 1.884 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 1.900 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 15 Episode: 1.843 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 1.816 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Fastlane episode)

March 29 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 12 Episode: 2.026 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 37 episode)

April 19 Episode: 1.907 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 1.774 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 1.872 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 10 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 1.823 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 24 Episode: 1.621 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 1.557 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Memorial Day episode)

June 7 Episode: 1.640 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 14 Episode: 1.742 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 21 Episode: 1.719 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 28 Episode: 1.570 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 5 Episode: 1.472 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 12 Episode:

2020 Total: 97.744 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode