AEW Dark: Elevation taping results (spoilers)
– Thunder Rosa defeated Dreamgirl Ellie
– Riho defeated Amber Nova
– Matt Hardy defeated Fuego Del Sol
* Christian vs Matt Hardy will happen at Dynamite next week
– Powerhouse Hobbs defeats Baron Black
– Ricky Starks out
He has hired security because he’s not medically cleared and he can’t trust Brian Cage
Taz out
ECW chant
Taz says that Ricky is being embarrassing
Ricky says he’s doing what he needs to do
After he beats Cage next week he’s gonna party
Brian Cage them came out and beat up the security
– Yuka Sakazaki defeated Kilynn King
– Leyla Hirsch defeated Chelsea Heather (?)
– Billy Gunn, Colton Gunn, & The Varsity Blondes defeated The Acclaimed & Chaos Project. The Acclaimed challenge The Varsity Blondes since the Blondes are ahead of them in the rankings
When The Blondes come into the ring The Acclaimed run off
– Tony Khan comes out
He says QT hasn’t been doing a good job being Tony’s assistant because he’s so preoccupied with Cody
Tony makes the Cody vs QT match the opener tonight
QT made fun of the Jaguars
Tony says good luck and thanks the crowd for coming
– QT Marshall is out first
He heels the crowd and dumped on Miami
Says tonight this is where it all ends with Cody
(thanks to Jacob Cohen)