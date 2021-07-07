AEW Dark: Elevation taping results (spoilers)

– Thunder Rosa defeated Dreamgirl Ellie

– Riho defeated Amber Nova

– Matt Hardy defeated Fuego Del Sol

* Christian vs Matt Hardy will happen at Dynamite next week

– Powerhouse Hobbs defeats Baron Black

– Ricky Starks out

He has hired security because he’s not medically cleared and he can’t trust Brian Cage

Taz out

ECW chant

Taz says that Ricky is being embarrassing

Ricky says he’s doing what he needs to do

After he beats Cage next week he’s gonna party

Brian Cage them came out and beat up the security

– Yuka Sakazaki defeated Kilynn King

– Leyla Hirsch defeated Chelsea Heather (?)

– Billy Gunn, Colton Gunn, & The Varsity Blondes defeated The Acclaimed & Chaos Project. The Acclaimed challenge The Varsity Blondes since the Blondes are ahead of them in the rankings

When The Blondes come into the ring The Acclaimed run off

– Tony Khan comes out

He says QT hasn’t been doing a good job being Tony’s assistant because he’s so preoccupied with Cody

Tony makes the Cody vs QT match the opener tonight

QT made fun of the Jaguars

Tony says good luck and thanks the crowd for coming

– QT Marshall is out first

He heels the crowd and dumped on Miami

Says tonight this is where it all ends with Cody

