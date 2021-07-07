Eva Marie on Changing Her Look from “All Red Everything”

WWE RAW Superstar Eva Marie recently spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider and discussed her current look.

Eva billed herself as “All Red Everything” in her previous run with WWE, but she recently returned with pink hair. She was asked why she changed the look when she was “so known” for the red hair.

“All red everything was definitely something that put me on the map,” she said. “It’s the best decision I ever made because it really made me stand out from the other girls. When you look back at that time, nobody really had colored hair. I was the only girl on the roster that had this crazy-colored hair.

“Now looking at the roster, it’s a Crayola box. Coming back, the pink is a little bit in that red wheelhouse but different. It’s Eva Marie 2.0. Still vibrant and colorful, but different yet the same. Mixing the old with the new.