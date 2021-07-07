DDP On How He Should Have Handled McMahon Pitching Him Undertaker Stalker Storyline

DDP debuted in the WWE by being revealed as the Undertaker’s wife’s infamous stalker, a storyline he does not exactly look back upon fondly as he tells Kurt Angle On his Podcast

“Vince McMahon taught me to never be afraid to walk away from the table. What I should’ve done was got up,” Page said. “When Vince said, ‘I want you to stalk The Undertaker’s wife,’ and he’s looking across from one of the most beautiful women ever, my first ex-wife, I was there to be a part of the team.

In WCW I fought for everything. If I were in the WCW mindset and Vince said we want you to stalk Undertaker’s wife, I would’ve looked at him, looked at her, looked back at him, and said, ‘Vince are you looking at my wife?’ I’m going to stalk some other cats wife when everybody knows she’s my wife? What I should’ve done was shook everyone’s hands and said love the idea, but not for DDP.”

Even though the Taker angle soured him a bit, DDP had one specific feud he dreamt of pursuing in WWE that never materialized.

“When you want to do people’s champion vs. people’s champion (DDP vs. The Rock) call me.”