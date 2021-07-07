AEW Dynamite Road Rager preview for tonight

AEW returns to the road as tonight’s Road Rager edition of Dynamite on TNT airs live from the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida.

Tonight’s show will feature the in-ring debut of Andrade El Idolo as he faces Matt Sydal. There will also be a South Beach Strap Match between Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall. The show will be headlined by AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defending against Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo in a Street Fight.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Jim Ross hosts sitdown interview with Darby Allin and Ethan Page

* Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander vs. The Blade and The Bunny

* Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz vs. FTR and Wardlow

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Matt Sydal

* Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall in a South Beach Strap Match

* Face-to-Face Standoff between Chris Jericho and MJF. MJF will announce stipulations that Jericho has to get through to have a match with MJF. If they wrestle and Jericho loses, he has to leave MJF alone for good

* Street Fight: Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.