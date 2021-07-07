7/7/21 AEW Dynamite: Road Rager Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Miami, Florida.

—

Match #1 – South Beach Strap Match: Cody Rhodes (w/Arn Anderson) vs. QT Marshall (w/Aaron Solow and Nick Comoroto)

Rhodes drops down and delivers an uppercut to Marshall. Rhodes chokes Marshall with the strap, but Marshall counters with an elbow to the midsection. Marshall tosses Rhodes to the entrance ramp, but Rhodes pulls Marshall into the ropes with the strap. Rhodes gets back in the ring, but Marshall cuts him off. Marshall comes out of the corner, but Rhodes drops him with a power slam. Rhodes whips Marshall with the strap, but Marshall delivers a shot to counter. Marshall goes for a moonsault from the middle rope, but Rhodes whips him with the strap again. Rhodes slaps two of the turnbuckles, but Solow cuts him off. Dustin Rhodes runs out and sends Solow into the crowd. Dustin and Solow fight up the stairs, and Comoroto follows. Marshall drops Rhodes with a low-blow and whips him with the strap. Marshall slaps three turnbuckles and drags Rhodes behind him. Rhodes also hits three turnbuckles, but neither hits the fourth as the count resets. Marshall drops Rhodes with a German suplex, but Rhodes comes back and sends Marshall to the floor. Rhodes sends Marshall into the ring post, and Marshall is busted open. They get back in the ring, and the lights go out in the arena.

The lights come back on and Rhodes looks confused, but he hits a third turnbuckle. Marshall cuts him off and takes control before Rhodes hits the last turnbuckle. Marshall whips Rhodes with the strap and chokes him with it in the corner. Rhodes comes back and hits Marshall with the strap and climbs the ropes as well. Rhodes chokes Marshall with the strap and goes for a huricanrana, but Marshall counters with an avalanche power bomb. Marshall wraps Rhodes’ arms in the strap and drops him with an avalanche Diamond Cutter. Marshall hits three turnbuckles, but Rhodes stops him from hitting the fourth. Marshall kicks Rhodes in the midsection and whips him with the strap. Rhodes fires up and drops Marshall with a clothesline and a pump kick. Rhodes drops Marshall with a head scissors and whips him with the strap. Rhodes drops Marshall with the Cody Cutter and hits three turnbuckles. Marshall goes behind him, but Rhodes delivers a low blow. Marshall spits in Rhodes’ face, and Rhodes answers with three Cross Rhodes and then hits all four turnbuckles.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

—

Footage of last week’s main event between MJF and Sammy Guevara is shown, in which Shawn Spears hit Guevara with a chair and allowed MJF to win. Spears cuts a promo backstage. He says it was the second greatest chair shot he has delivered in AEW, and he did it because of Guevara’s ego. Spears says he told Guevara he would get him, and then Guevara runs in and lays Spears out with a chair. Guevara says he got Spears and that it is far from over.

—

Tony Schiavone introduces the AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega, who is accompanied by Don Callis. Callis sends Schiavone out of the ring and goes over Omega’s history over the past few months. Callis says Omega has defeated Jon Moxley, Rey Fenix, and Jungle Boy, to name a few, and has collected titles all over the world. Callis says they have a problem, and that problem is that Omega has beaten everybody. Callis says there is no one left for Omega to beat, and that is a problem with Fyter Fest and Fight for the Fallen around the corner. The crowd chants for Hangman Adam Page, and the Dark Order’s music hits. Evil Uno comes to the ring with some questions. Uno asks Omega why he is ignoring the crowd, why he is ignoring Adam Page, and why is he so afraid of Page. Page says Uno has a lot of questions and he has one for Uno. Omega asks Uno what the capital of Thailand is, and then delivers a low blow. The rest of the Dark Order rushes the ring, as do The Good Brothers and Michael Nakazawa. Omega goes to hit Uno with the title belt, but Page comes to the ring and lays everyone out. Page sends The Good Brothers to the floor and gets on the apron. Omega turns around and they stare at each other. Page gets in the ring and they get face-to-face. Anderson distracts Page again, and Omega grabs the title and escapes the ring.

—

Earlier today, Jim Ross interviewed Darby Allin and Ethan Page. Ross asks Page why he is so set on ending Allin’s career. Allin interrupts and says he accomplish in his first year what it took Page 12 years to do. Allin says Page got married, had kids, and never left his hometown, while he dropped everything and did whatever it took to make it to somewhere like AEW. Page says what Allin said is true, but he skipped the line. Page says he plucked Allin from obscurity and brought him up in professional wrestling. Page says Allin would be nothing with him, and he is going to take him out next week in the Coffin Match.

—

Match #2 – Trios Tag Team Match: The Inner Circle (Jake Hager, Ortiz, and Santana) (w/Konnan) vs. The Pinnacle (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood, and Wardlow) (w/Tully Blanchard)

Harwood and Santana start the match and brawl on the mat. Santana delivers a few dropkicks to Harwood, and then drops him with a series of suplexes. Ortiz tags in and he and Santana double team Harwood. Ortiz takes Harwood down with a suplex and goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. Harwood delivers a shot to Ortiz and tags in Wheeler. Wheeler drops Ortiz to the mat and keeps control. Wheeler tags Wardlow in, and Wardlow slams Ortiz to the mat. Wardlow goes for the cover, but Ortiz kicks out. Harwood tags back in, but Ortiz drops him with a heel trip. Ortiz follows with a Liger Bomb and Hager tags in. Hager hits the Hager Bomb on Harwood and drops Wheeler with a clothesline. Hager sends Harwood and Wheeler to the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Santana and Wheeler are the legal men. Santana drops Wheeler with a cutter, and then Ortiz tags in. Ortiz takes Wheeler down, as well as knocks Wardlow to the floor. The Inner Circle triple team Wheeler in the ring. Hager drops him with a slam and Ortiz goes for the cover, but Wardlow breaks it up. Harwood tags in and FTR double team Ortiz. Harwood rolls Ortiz up, but Ortiz kicks out at two. Harwood goes for a suplex, but Ortiz counters with a brain buster. Hager tags in, who takes down Harwood and Wheeler. Wardlow dodges Hager, and FTR take advantage with a quick double team. Hager comes back and sends Wheeler to the floor and drops Harwood in the ring. Hager calls for Wardlow, who tags in. They exchange shots and Hager rolls into the ankle lock. FTR get in the ring and Hager drops Wheeler witha right hand. FTR come back and drop Hager with the Big Rig and Wardlow gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Pinnacle

-After the match, Konnan hits Wardlow with the matte ball, but Blanchard takes Konnan out with a chop block.

—

Next week, Jon Moxley will defend the IWGP United States Championship against Karl Anderson. A video package for the ongoing feud airs.

—

Chris Jericho and MJF have their standoff in the ring. MJF tells the truck to cut Jericho’s music and says this isn’t about the fans. MJF says this is about them and how Jericho has been begging for a rematch. MJF says everyone wants the MJF rub and a piece of the king of AEW. Jericho says he isn’t going to back down from MJF and will accept any stipulation he puts in front of him. Jericho says he will swim with alligators, get run over by a Mack truck, and even have sex with MJF’s mother. MJF says it is a shame that they are at this point, because he used to look up to Jericho. MJF asks Jericho if he remembers what he put Jon Moxley through when they were feuding. He says Jericho made Moxley wrestle everyone in the Inner Circle to get a match with him, and now MJF is going to take Jericho’s blueprint and make it better. MJF says Jericho will have five labors: Jericho will have four different opponents with four different opponents, and if he survives all of that, he gets his rematch with MJF. Jericho signs the contract and throws it at MJF. Jericho goes to leave, but MJF stops him. MJF says he comes from the greatest place in the world, Plainview, Long Island, New York, and a deal is not done there until both parties shake hands. MJF tells Jericho to shake his hand or the deal is off. Jericho shakes MJF’s hand, and then pulls him in and hits the Judas Effect.

—