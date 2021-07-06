WWE Files More Trademarks For Nikki Cross’ New Character

WWE has filed several more trademarks related to Nikki Cross’ new superhero persona. As had been previously reported, WWE filed a trademark on June 25th for “Nikki ASH,” the name used by Cross for her new character. Now, Heel By Nature reports that the company filed several trademarks for variant spellings of the name.

According to the site, WWE filed on June 1st to trademark”Nikki Ashe,” “Nikki Aash,” and “Nikkiash.” The trademarks read:

International Class 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment