Terry Funk’s Twitter account comments on health reports

The official Twitter account for WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk has confirmed that the pro wrestling legend is dealing with health issues, and is currently in an assisted living facility.

As noted, it was reported earlier that Funk is suffering from dementia, and is living in an assisted care facility in his hometown of Amarillo, Texas. The update was first provided by WWE Hall of Famer Don Muraco on his podcast, and later confirmed by PWInsider.

In an update, Funk’s Twitter account, which is managed by Flannelgraph Records, issued a statement in response to the reports this afternoon.

“Yes, Mr. Funk is currently receiving residential care for his multiple health issues, which do affect his mind as well as the rest of his body. As you can imagine, some days are better than others. He & his family appreciate all of your kind words! FOREVER!,” they wrote.

The tweet includes a photo of Funk visiting the grave of his wife Vicki, who passed away in March 2019.

Funk has been dealing with multiple issues over the last few years, and those have progressed following the death of his wife.

