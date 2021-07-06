Source: Terry Funk suffering from dementia

According to Don Muraco, Terry Funk is currently living in an assisted living facility and suffering from dementia.

During Don Muraco’s Magnificent Podcast, Muraco discussed many subjects. While talking about Japan, Terry Funk came to mind, and he had some very sad news to deliver about The Funker’s current health status & was given this information by Scott Casey.

“I heard that Terry Funk is in a home and disabled for dementia. Yeah. I spoke with Scott Casey over the weekend. I guess he’s all the way down in Amarillo, Texas. So I don’t know. I know his wife passed away two or three years ago. I don’t know who he’s with or what’s going on.”