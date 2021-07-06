Sneak peek at the set for NXT Great American Bash

Jul 6, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

The set for tonight’s WWE NXT Great American Bash special has been revealed.

You can see a video and a photo of the set below, from inside the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. WWE released the sneak peek on Twitter this evening, calling on fans to tweet the “#NXTGAB” hashtag to unlock the photo.

Tonight’s Great American Bash event will be headlined by Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly II, a face-off between Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Karrion Kross, plus more.

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm ET for live NXT coverage. Below is the current line-up for tonight, along with the first look at the Great American Bash set:

NXT Tag Team Titles Match
Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. MSK (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match
Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae (c)

Million Dollar Title Match
Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight (c)
If Knight wins, Grimes must become his butler.

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

NXT Champion Karrion Kross comes face-to-face with Johnny Gargano

Hit Row hosts a Championship Cypher

