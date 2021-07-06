LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT GREAT AMERICAN BASH

– The 2021 Great American Bash edition of WWE NXT opens up with a video package. We’re live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Fans chant “NXT!” as Vic hypes tonight’s show.

NXT Tag Team Titles Match: Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. MSK

We go right to the ring and out come NXT Tag Team Champions MSK – Wes Lee and Nash Carter. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher are out next. We get formal ring introductions from Alicia Taylor.

Carter starts off with Ciampa and they lock up as fans rally. Ciampa takes it to the corner and the referee warns him. They trade holds as fans do dueling chants. Ciampa drops Carter with a big chop. Ciampa runs the ropes and Carter leaps over him. Carter with a corkscrew springboard plancha for a pop. Carter taunts Ciampa.

Thatcher comes in and locks up with Carter now. They tangle and in comes Lee. MSK double teams Thatcher with kicks now. Thatcher fights back both opponents with big strikes, dropping them. Ciampa runs in and levels Carter. Ciampa and Thatcher keep both of the champs down at once now, unloading with strikes at fans cheer them on.

Thatcher takes control of Lee now, grounding him. Thatcher drives knees into Lee and stretches him in a submission. Ciampa comes back in and delivers huge strikes to Lee in the corner while he’s down. Lee kicks out at 2. Lee fights up and out of a hold but Ciampa decks him. Ciampa drops Lee with a shoulder but Lee comes right back with a dropkick to stun Ciampa. Carter tags in and they unload on Ciampa. Carter with a big enziguri and a running knee in the corner.

Carter with a running punt kick to Ciampa, sending him out to the floor. Carter flies to the floor with a moonsault but Thatcher sacrifices himself, saving Ciampa. Ciampa comes back and levels Carter with a clothesline. Ciampa pats himself on the back as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Carter is fighting Ciampa off. Carter counters and in comes Lee off a tag. Lee drops Ciampa and then kicks Thatcher but he dodges it and jumps off the apron instead. Lee goes back to work on Ciampa. Thatcher pulls the middle rope down and Lee falls out to the floor. Thatcher rolls him back in as the referee warns him. Ciampa follows up with a sliding knee to Lee for a close 2 count.

Thatcher tags in and goes for the leg but Lee kicks him away from the mat. Carter tags in and MSK double teams Thatcher now with a bunch of kicks. Lee with a double stomp. They hit the big assisted 450 but Thatcher kicks out at 2. Carter and Thatcher go at it but Thatcher hits a big belly-to-belly suplex. Ciampa tags back in and they double team Carter. Ciampa with stiff strikes in their corner. Thatcher and Ciampa do quick tags now, unloading on Carter in their corner. Carter tries to fight out of the corner, hitting both opponents until Ciampa knees him in the ribs. Ciampa drops Carter with a shot to the jaw.

Carter slaps himself to get hyped up. He then trades strikes with Ciampa on their feet. Carter rocks Ciampa to shut down his momentum. Lee tags back in. Thatcher runs in to interfere but he ends up dropping Ciampa with an uppercut after Lee moves out of the way. Lee continues mounting offense on Thatcher. Ciampa kicks Lee out of the air as he flips at Thatcher. Ciampa unloads on Lee and drops him with double knees but a close 2 count. Ciampa can’t believe it and fans go wild at the close pin attempt.

Lee blocks the Fairy Tale Ending. Lee counters with a suplex and holds it for 2. Thatcher comes back in and trades offense with Lee. Carter and Thatcher go at it now. Thatcher gets knocked into a tag. Ciampa comes in and runs over Lee, then ends up with Carter on the top. Carter ends up superkicking Ciampa from the mat. Lee tags in and they double team Ciampa in the corner again. Carter goes to the top and nails a huge senton on Ciampa. Lee tags in and hits a big corkscrew from the top. He covers but Thatcher pulls him to the floor to break the pin.

Carter runs and leaps off the steel ring steps but Thatcher knocks him out of the air with a big uppercut. Thatcher and Lee are legal now. Ciampa with the Fairy Tale Ending on Lee. Thatcher applies the ankle lock but Carter runs in and levels Ciampa, knocking him into Thatcher to break the submission. Lee takes advantage of the chaos and rolls Thatcher up for the pin to retain.

Winners: MSK

– After the match, Thatcher is shocked at the finish. MSK takes their titles in the middle of the ring and begins celebrating as the music hits. MSK stands tall now while Ciampa and Thatcher recover on their knees and look on.

– Still to come, the Million Dollar Title will be on the line. Will Cameron Grimes have to serve as LA Knight’s butler? Back to commercial.

– We see clips of Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly arriving earlier today.

– NXT General Manager William Regal is in the ring with his enforcer now, Samoa Joe. Regal brings up the recent happenings between Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Karrion Kross, then demands they come to the ring right now. The music hits and out comes Gargano by himself. We see members of security all around the ringside area.

Gargano is fired up as a “Johnny Wrestling!” chant starts up. Out next comes Kross with no sign of Scarlett. Regal says he brought them here because things between them need to be settled. Gargano says Kross sucks. A “you suck!” chant starts up. Gargano says he’s been living rent free in Kross’ head for weeks and he’s living like a king because there’s a lot of room in there. Gargano goes on about how Kross saw at Takeover that Kross is not in his level, which is why Kross tried to hit him with a car last week. Gargano says Kross is afraid of him. Regal announces Gargano vs. Kross for the NXT Title next week.

Kross isn’t thrilled. He dismisses the idea he’s afraid of Gargano. He goes on and says they are not alike and he has more than the size advantage over Gargano. Kross says he thinks about the same three things every day when he wakes up – never lose the NXT Title, one day main event WrestleMania, and one day become WWE Champion. Kross says Gargano thinks he’s going to do all these cool technical moves, but this is real life and in real like people like Gargano get beat up by people like Kross. Kross says it looks like Gargano put on a pair of his wife’s jeans. Regal announces that Joe will be the special referee next week. Gargano loves the idea of this. Gargano goes to exit the ring and says he will see Kross next week. Gargano says it’s funny Kross said something about his wife’s jeans because Kross couldn’t even lace his wife’s boots. Kross says why wait until next week? He goes to approach Gargano but Joe steps in the way. Fans pop as Joe and Kross face off in the middle of the ring.

– We get a quick video package for tonight’s Million Dollar Title match. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida cuts a brief pre-recorded promo on The Diamond Mine’s recent attack. He is ready for Roderick Strong.

Million Dollar Title Match: Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight

We go back to the ring and out comes Million Dollar Champion LA Knight. Cameron Grimes is out next. Grimes will be forced to serve as Knight’s butler if he loses this match.

The bell rings and Grimes unloads, knocking Knight to the floor and then delivering a stiff kick from the apron. Grimes pulls Knight back to the ring from the ramp. Grimes goes back to the top and hits a flying crossbody for a close 2 count. Grimes stays on Knight and grounds him.

Knight drops Grimes with a shoulder to turn it around. Knight mounts offense as a “you suck!” chant starts up. Knight talks some trash and gets whipped hard into the turnbuckles. Knight drops Grimes over the top rope. Knight launches himself in from the apron but Grimes meets him in mid-air with a big right hand. Knight kicks out at 2. They go on and Grimes hits a standing moonsault in the middle of the ring for a 2 count.

Grimes grounds Knight with another headlock, working him over on the mat. We see the Million Dollar Title on display at ringside. Grimes counters a counter but gets rammed into the top turnbuckle. Knight catches him with a powerslam for a 2 count. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial with the champ in control.

Back from the break and they’re trading offense in the middle of the ring. They run the ring and collide in mid-air with the crossbody attempts. Fans rally for Grimes with a “to the roof!” chant. They get up and trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now. Knight grabs the hair but Grimes is furious now. Grimes unloads with a flurry of offense as the referee warns him. Grimes mounts more offense now. Grimes with a big sideslam for a close 2 count.

Grimes shows a bit of frustration now as fans cheer him on. Grimes with a corner clothesline. Grimes comes from behind for a German but Knight elbows him off. Grimes gets sent to the floor but he pulls himself back in. Knight still drives him into the mat with the inverted TKO for a close 2 count. Knight can’t believe it. Grimes counters and back-slides Knight for 2. Grimes comes right back with a superkick. Knight sends Grimes to the apron but Grimes rocks him and goes to the top. Knight runs up to the top and hits a big superplex for a close 2 count.

Knight is frustrated and yelling at the crowd now. Knight goes to ringside and grabs the title belt as fans boo him. Knight brings the Million Dollar Title belt int he ring and the referee argue with him. Grimes takes advantage and rolls Knight up but Knight reverses it with a handful of tights. Grimes still kicks out at 2. The title belt is knocked to the floor. Grimes with a Poisonrana from behind for another close 2 count. Grimes can’t believe the kick out as fans continue to cheer him on.

Grimes calls for the finish as fans chant “to the moon!” with him. Knight rolls to the floor as he goes to run. Knight sweeps Grimes’ leg from the floor and he lands hard on the apron. Grimes is on the floor now but Knight drops him onto the title belt with a stiff DDT that the referee didn’t see. Knight returns to the ring but Grimes makes it back in at the 9 count. Knight is shocked. Fans chant for Grimes. Grimes stumbles around and Knight catches him with the BFT for the pin to win.

Winner: LA Knight

– After the match, Knight stands tall and celebrates as the music hits. We go to replays. Grimes tries to recover as Knight talks trash from the stage with the Million Dollar Title in hand. Grimes must now serve as Knight’s butler. Knight taunts Grimes and has some things for him to do.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez. They cut promos on Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon, and how they should be the ones challenging for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles tonight. They go on and look forward to ending Moon and Blackheart for good soon. They walk off and we go to commercial.

