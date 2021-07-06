Karrion Kross works Raw dark match

WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross reportedly worked another dark match before last night’s RAW.

Kross wrestled Drew Gulak in a pre-show dark match for company officials, according to PWInsider. There is no word on who won the bout.

Kross and several NXT Superstars have been brought to recent RAW and SmackDown tapings as officials consider potential main roster call-ups as a way to replenish the red and blue brand rosters. Kross, Scarlett, Shotzi Blackheart, Toni Storm, Bronson Reed and Odyssey Jones have all worked dark matches as of late, with Kross working more than the others it appears.

As noted, last night’s RAW also featured a dark match where Storm wrestled Tegan Nox, who was making her return to action. You can click here for a potential spoiler on Nox.

There is no word yet on if Kross is being planned for a call-up, but we will keep you updated.

Kross will be on tonight’s NXT Great American Bash special for a face-off with Johnny Gargano.