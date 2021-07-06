Drew McIntyre part of Discovery’s Shark Week programming

Former WWE champion Drew McIntyre will be part of Discovery’s mega popular Shark Week which kicks off on all Discovery properties on July 11.

McIntyre will host Shark Rumble, an original mid-form episode on Discovery+ and a TikTok livestream. The WWE Superstar teams up with Shark Week host and marine biologist, Luke Tipple and audiences will see what happens when the former champ has his first close encounter with sharks in one of the world’s largest single aquatic exhibits at the Georgia Aquarium.

A subscription is required to view the show on Discovery+ and those start at $4.99 with commercials.