Dana Brooke gets engaged

WWE RAW Superstar Dana Brooke is now engaged to be married.

Brooke took to Instagram this afternoon and revealed that boyfriend Ulysses Diaz has proposed to her, and she said yes. She posted video of the proposal, along with photos.

“[heart emoji] [ring emoji] My LIFE, My LOVE, My FOREVER… There is no LOVE that feels like yours… I would say YESSSS over & over again!! I love you today, tomorrow & forever!! I AM ENGAGED [ring emoji] [heart emoji] #bridetobe @uly_monster #fiance #engaged #engagement #mylove #forever #mylife #weddingplanning #husbandandwife,” she wrote.

Diaz is a Cuban professional boxer with a current record of 12-1-0. His last boxing match was in December 2019. He most recently got into bareknuckle fighting, and lost to former UFC fighter Thiago Alves at the Bareknuckle Fighting Championship 18 event in late June. Diaz has a BKFC record of 2-1.

Brooke, age 32, and Diaz, age 40, began dating in December 2019. She was previously linked to NBA player Enes Kanter.

WWE made a website posting to congratulate the happy couple.

You can see related photos and videos from Brooke and Diaz below: