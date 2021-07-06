Cody Rhodes on WWE using the Great American Bash name

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes took to Twitter this afternoon and responded to a fan who said WWE should’ve let Cody and his brother Dustin Rhodes use the Great American Bash name in AEW.

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will be the Great American Bash special. The original event was created back in 1985 by WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes for the NWA/JCP. WCW later used the name until 2000, and WWE used it from 2004-2009, then again in 2012, before it was brought back in 2020 for NXT.

Cody responded to the fan and said it comes down to business, but he hopes WWE does justice to Dusty’s creations that they have rights to. Cody also said he will never be bitter over his father’s legacy being honored.

“Business is business. They have the rights to many of Dusty’s greatest creations. My hope is that they do them justice and I will never be bitter about his legacy being honored and a whole new generation seeing he was a genius w/lasting concepts,” Cody wrote.

Below is Cody’s full tweet: