Cheerleader Melissa’s father passes away
Cheerleader Melissa posted the following on her Facebook page:
It is with great sadness that I announce of the passing of my wonderful father, Doug Anderson. Doug passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Saturday, July 3 in his home.
Doug was a beloved member of his local church and community. He served in the Navy, worked with LAPD for 29 years, and was a very beloved man in the wrestling industry. He will be missed, but not forgotten.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 10th, at 11am at Hillside Church. Condolences and flowers can be sent directly to the church. ￼
Hillside Church
635 Holbrook Lane
Creswell, Or 97426
Donations in honor of Doug Anderson can be made to Greenhill Humane Society, where he recused his senior fur baby Lilly.
Greenhill Humane Society
88530 Green Hill Road
Eugene OR, 97402
Www.Green-hill.org
Donation in honor of a loved one:
https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=greenhill&id=49