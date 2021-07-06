Cheerleader Melissa’s father passes away

Cheerleader Melissa posted the following on her Facebook page:

It is with great sadness that I announce of the passing of my wonderful father, Doug Anderson. Doug passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Saturday, July 3 in his home.

Doug was a beloved member of his local church and community. He served in the Navy, worked with LAPD for 29 years, and was a very beloved man in the wrestling industry. He will be missed, but not forgotten.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 10th, at 11am at Hillside Church. Condolences and flowers can be sent directly to the church. ￼

Hillside Church

635 Holbrook Lane

Creswell, Or 97426

Donations in honor of Doug Anderson can be made to Greenhill Humane Society, where he recused his senior fur baby Lilly.

Greenhill Humane Society

88530 Green Hill Road

Eugene OR, 97402

Www.Green-hill.org

Donation in honor of a loved one:

https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=greenhill&id=49