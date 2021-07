7/6/21 AEW Dark Results

Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

1. Lance Archer (w/Jake Roberts) defeated Ryan Mantell

2. Aaron Solow and QT Marshall (w/Nick Comoroto) defeated Terrell Hughes and Terrence Hughes

-Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. hosts an episode of “The Waiting Room.” Her guests are Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss. Throughout the episode, Baker tries to goad Janela into attacking Kiss behind Kiss’ back, but Janela never does. Janela and Kiss share a hug and leave together.

3. Abadon defeated Natalia Markova

4. Matt Sydal (w/Mike Sydal) defeated Carlie Bravo

5. The Blade (w/Matt Hardy and The Bunny) defeated Tre Lamar

6. Bear Bronson (w/Bear Boulder) defeated Big Trouble Bishop

7. Fuego Del Sol and Marko Stunt defeated Baron Black and Ryzin

8. Kris Statlander (w/Orange Cassidy) defeated Viva Van

9. Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) (w/Julia Hart) defeated Chad Lennex and Zachariah

10. Angelico defeated Prince Kai

11. Wheeler Yuta defeated Ryan Nemeth (w/Cezar Bononi, JD Drake, and Peter Avalon

12. Shawn Spears and Wardlow defeated Hunter Knott and Rosario Grillo

13. Tay Conti (w/-1) defeated KiLynn King

14. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Dark Order (10, Alan Angels, Alex Reynolds, and Colt Cabana) (w/-1) defeated Chandler Hopkins, Dean Alexander, Jason Hotch, and Will Allday

15. Jack Evans (w/Angelico and Matt Hardy) defeated Mike Sydal (w/Matt Sydal)

16. Red Velvet defeated Ashley Vox

17. Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes) defeated Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico)