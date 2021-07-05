WWE Raw preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE RAW will feature more build for the upcoming Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

RAW will be headlined by The New Day vs. MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, in MVP’s return to the ring. This was originally scheduled to be Lashley vs. Woods in a non-title match.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Ricochet vs. John Morrison in a rematch from this week

* The Miz hosts a special Money In the Bank edition of MizTV with Ricochet, John Morrison, Drew McIntyre, and Riddle

* Charlotte Flair gives a medical update after being attacked by RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley this week

* WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.