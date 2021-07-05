Update on Paul Orndorff

Jul 5, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

Tony Hunter posted on Facebook:

GREAT NEWS!!!
Spoke with Paul Orndorff’s son today & Paul is doing much better & is out of the hospital,
he still has a long road ahead of him.
Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers
Thanks!

Steve Stasiak also noted on Facebook:

Great news as reported by The KOK Group : Mr. Wonderful Paul Orndorff is out of the hospital and now in the care of his son. Here he is yesterday celebrating the 4th of July.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

One Response

  1. Mike Oxmaul says:
    July 5, 2021 at 4:06 pm

    Out of hospital and straight back on the beer? That’s not going to end well

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Lady Frost

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal