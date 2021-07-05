Update on Paul Orndorff
Tony Hunter posted on Facebook:
GREAT NEWS!!!
Spoke with Paul Orndorff’s son today & Paul is doing much better & is out of the hospital,
he still has a long road ahead of him.
Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers
Thanks!
Steve Stasiak also noted on Facebook:
Great news as reported by The KOK Group : Mr. Wonderful Paul Orndorff is out of the hospital and now in the care of his son. Here he is yesterday celebrating the 4th of July.
Out of hospital and straight back on the beer? That’s not going to end well