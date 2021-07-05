Update on Paul Orndorff

Tony Hunter posted on Facebook:



GREAT NEWS!!!

Spoke with Paul Orndorff’s son today & Paul is doing much better & is out of the hospital,

he still has a long road ahead of him.

Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers

Thanks!

Steve Stasiak also noted on Facebook:

Great news as reported by The KOK Group : Mr. Wonderful Paul Orndorff is out of the hospital and now in the care of his son. Here he is yesterday celebrating the 4th of July.