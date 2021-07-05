Matches for next week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced more matches for next Monday’s Money In the Bank go-home edition of RAW on the USA Network.

WWE United States Champion Sheamus will defend his title against Humberto Carrillo.

It was announced on tonight’s RAW that Sheamus has been medically cleared from the broken nose he suffered back on May 31 during a non-title match with Carrillo.

Next week’s RAW will also feature a Falls Count Anywhere match between Ricochet and John Morrison.

Last week’s RAW saw Ricochet vs. Morrison end in a double count out. Morrison won tonight’s rematch via count out.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s Money In the Bank go-home edition of RAW. Below is the updated line-up:

* RAW Tag Team Champion Omos will make his in-ring singles debut vs. Erik while RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles will face Ivar as the champs prepare to defend against The Viking Raiders at Money In the Bank

* WWE United States Champion Sheamus defends his title against Humberto Carrillo

* John Morrison vs. Ricochet in a Falls Count Anywhere match