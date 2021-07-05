WWE RAW Report – 7/5/2021

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network from the ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as a huge pyro explosion goes off. Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They hype Money In the Bank and tonight’s show.

– We go right to the ring and The Miz is out with John Morrison for a special Money In the Bank edition of MizTV. They have a ladder in the ring and we see the Money In the Bank briefcases hanging high above the ring. Miz hypes up Money In the Bank and Morrison. They go on until Drew McIntyre makes his way out to a pop.

McIntyre talks about how he hasn’t stopped fighting for the WWE Title and won’t stop until he wins Money In the Bank and cashes in to win gold from the champion on any brand he wants to. McIntyre hits the ring and goes on with his promo until Ricochet interrupts. Miz wasn’t ready to bring him out just yet. We see what happened last week in his double count out with Morrison. Ricochet talks some trash and Morrison tells him to back that up later. Riddle interrupts now. He comes riding down on his scooter. We see what happened last week when he kicked the steel ring steps. Riddle climbs the ladder in the ring and speaks from up high. His foot is doing better but he’s down about letting Randy Orton, his bro, down last week. He dedicates his upcoming win to Orton. Drew admires their friendship and Riddle says they are best friends.

The music interrupts and out come RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos now. AJ isn’t happy about being robbed for his Money In the Bank opportunity. AJ says Orton dropped out of the qualifier so he should’ve faced Drew in a one-on-one match last week. AJ goes on and says if anyone deserves to be in Money In the Bank, it’s him. AJ blames all of this on Riddle. Riddle taunts him from up high on the ladder. Riddle taunts Omos next. Omos wastes no time in tipping the ladder over. Riddle lands hard and hurts his leg it appears. Drew taunts Riddle. Omos throws the ladder out of the ring. Riddle, with his hurt foot taped up, tries to get back to his feet but he can’t.

AJ runs over and kicks the injured ankle. Morrison drops Ricochet from behind as fans boo him. AJ and Omos exit the ring. Ricochet counters and tosses Morrison over the top rope to the floor. Omos comes back in but Drew knocks him off the apron to the floor. Ricochet kicks Morrison back to the floor as he tries to re-enter. Morrison yells at Drew and Ricochet from his wheelchair, still in the ring. Ricochet takes one of the Drip Sticks from Miz’s wheelchair and breaks it over his knee as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened.

Ricochet vs. John Morrison

We go to the ring and the bell rings as Ricochet goes to work on John Morrison. The Miz watches from ringside in his wheelchair. This is a rematch from last week’s double count out.

Ricochet with an early 2 count. Ricochet beats Morrison down in the corner and kicks away. They take it to the opposite corner and Ricochet nails a clothesline. Ricochet slams Morrison and drops an elbow for 2. Ricochet works Morrison over while he’s down and grounds him. Morrison goes for the fingers but Ricochet keeps control. Morrison blocks a shot and drops Ricochet with a forearm.

Morrison unloads in the corner now. Morrison slingshots Ricochet under the bottom rope. Morrison grounds Ricochet with a headlock now. Ricochet fights back with chops but Morrison counters with a neckbreaker for 2. Morrison goes back to grounding Ricochet with a headlock. Morrison beats Ricochet back around but Ricochet sends him to the floor. Ricochet slides out but misses. They tangle with Miz in his chair in between them. Morrison powerbombs Ricochet into the barrier as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Morrison is kicking away at Ricochet in the corner. Ricochet fights out but Morrison takes him down. Morrison mounts Ricochet with strikes and then stomps him twice. Miz applauds. Morrison misses a kick and gets rolled for 2. Ricochet with another roll-up for 2. Ricochet with more strike and a big knee to the face. Morrison counters with a big standing Spanish Fly for a close 2 count.

Miz yells at the referee over the count. Morrison grounds Ricochet in a unique submission, hitting him with elbows to the ribs. Ricochet fights out with knees. Morrison rams Ricochet into the corner and unloads with more strikes. Morrison catches a kick but Ricochet kicks him in the head. They tangle and Ricochet drops Morrison with a tornado DDT.

They both get up but Ricochet gets the upperhand. Ricochet with a clothesline for 2. Miz tries to spray Ricochet with the Drip Stick but it just annoys him. Morrison tries to capitalize but can’t get the pin. Morrison goes on and delivers a running knee. Morrison misses a big elbow drop on the edge of the apron. Ricochet charges for a flying crossbody but they tangle on the ropes and both fall out to the floor, landing hard.

The referee counts. Morrison returns to the ring. Miz uses his wheelchair to block Ricochet from getting back into the ring. Ricochet is counted out.

Winner by Count Out: John Morrison

– After the match, Morrison stands tall and celebrates as the music hits. We go to replays. Ricochet recovers at ringside as Morrison pushes Miz up the ramp now.

– We see video from earlier today of Jinder Mahal driving his motorcycle into the arena backstage. Veer and Shanky greet him. Kevin Patrick approaches Jinder and asks for comments on tonight’s match with Drew McIntyre. Jinder says they were close, tag team partner and dare he say, good friends. Jinder says Drew was with him when he bought his motorcycle to celebrate one of his many WWE Title wins. Jinder says he texted Drew earlier to go riding with him for old time’s sake, and it took Drew 3 days to respond, and he couldn’t even spell out his response. Jinder says Drew is in Money In the Bank but he should be in the match as well. Jinder says that is why he demanded the match with McIntyre tonight. Jinder says he has always been better than Drew, and he will prove that tonight.

– Reginald, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are backstage talking about Doudrop. Alexa Bliss is seen in the background just staring at them but only Reginald sees her. Baszler yells at him, she’s had enough. She tells Reginald to get himself together. Jax defends Reginald and says they all just want to get through this match because things have been tough. They walk off together and we see Bliss standing there in the shadows again.

– Still to come, an eight-woman tag team match. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a promo for tonight’s tag team main event and Kofi Kingston vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at Money In the Bank.

– Back from the break and we see what happened last week with Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, Nikki Cross, Nia Jax and Reginald. Asuka, Cross and Naomi are backstage now. Naomi is happy for Nikki’s new look. Asuka always wanted to team with a superhero. Cross isn’t a superhero like Black Widow, she’s almost a superhero, she says. Cross began to believe in herself and now she has a chance at winning Money In the Bank. Naomi says she’s winning Money In the Bank. Asuka says she’s winning the match. Cross heads out to the ring and Alexa Bliss appears.

Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Asuka and Naomi vs. Eva Marie, Doudrop, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring and out comes Nikki Cross. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Asuka, Naomi and then Alexa Bliss are out. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are out with Reginald for their team. Eva Marie and Doudrop are out together.

Naomi starts off with Doudrop. Eva tags in before they get going. They lock up and Eva takes it to the corner but Naomi shoves her away. Eva with a forearm and a tag to Doudrop. Naomi dropkicks Doudrop off the apron to the floor. Naomi flies and takes out Jax and Baszler.

Asuka with a Hip Attack off the apron to Doudrop. Cross with a plancha to Doudrop. Eva turns around to Bliss screaming at her. Eva goes down on the floor as we go to commercial as Bliss smiles and stares ahead.

Back from the break and Bliss is hitting Doudrop with forearms. Doudrop decks her. Bliss runs the ropes and leaps onto the ropes to pose, staring at Doudrop. Nikki tags in but Doudrop rag-dolls her. Cross comes back and dropkicks Doudrop to one knee. Asuka tags in and unloads on Doudrop with kicks. Doudrop catches a kick and delivers a headbutt to drop Asuka. Jax is tagged in. Jax and Doudrop sandwich Asuka with double splashes on their feet. Jax covers for a quick pin.

Jax goes to work on Asuka and splashes her, then drops an elbow for 2. Reginald claps for Jax as she takes Asuka to the corner for a tag to Baszler. Baszler beats Asuka up while Jax holds her. Baszler drops Asuka for a 2 count. Baszler mounts Asuka with strikes as fans boo. Eva ends up tagging in and kicking at Asuka while she’s down in the corner. Jax comes back in and scoops Asuka for a big slam. Asuka kicks out at 2.

Riddle vs. AJ Styles is confirmed for later. Jax ends up knocking Cross off the apron but she turns around to Asuka unloading with strikes. Jax drops her with a headbutt. Bliss stares Reginald down, controlling him with her gaze. Baszler tries to stop him but he slowly walks towards Bliss. Baszler grabs Bliss and attacks, launching her into the barrier. Jax drops Asuka in the ring as Baszler reminds Reginald to leave Bliss alone. Baszler ends up knocked off the apron as Jax misses a running shoulder to Asuka in the corner, knocking Baszler off.

Eva comes in but Asuka goes to work on her. Eva tags right back out. Baszler comes in but Asuka takes her down into an arm bar. Baszler reverses it. Naomi tags in. Asuka launches Baszler onto the mat and Naomi covers for 2. Doudrop makes the save and levels Asuka. Doudrop with a running corner cannonball to Naomi. Asuka drops Doudrop with knees. Baszler drops Asuka with a big knee. Cross leaps from the top onto Baszler with a crossbody. Eva breaks the pin up but Cross sends her to the floor.

Baszler and Cross tangle. Cross rolls her up but Jax was legal and Cross didn’t realize it. Cross fights out of a Samoan Drop and they tangle some more until Jax nails the Samoan Drop. Jax covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Eva Marie, Doudrop, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

– After the match, Mike Rome goes to announce the winners but Eva takes the mic and announces herself as the sole winner. Jax and Baszler aren’t happy. Doudrop stands with Eva at ringside but seems to be apologizing to Jax and Baszler for Eva’s antics.

– We see MVP and Bobby Lashley backstage partying with Lashley’s Ladies. Kevin Patrick asks why tonight’s main event was changed to the tag team match. MVP asks how Patrick keeps getting in here each week. MVP says he changed the match because Xavier Woods doesn’t deserve to be in the ring alone with the WWE Champion. He reminds us how Lashley dominated Woods last time. MVP goes on about how he’s been disrespected by The New Day. Lashley snatches the mic and says he eviscerated Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods in back-to-back Hell In a Cell matches, so he took last week off but he’s going to send The New Day on a permanent vacation tonight. He goes on about Kofi Kingston thinking he has a shot at winning the title at Money In the Bank. Lashley says he’s going to hurt Kofi because they’re The Hurt Business and that’s what they do. Lashley tosses the mic back at Patrick as Lashley’s Ladies taunt him on his way out.

Mustafa Ali vs. Mansoor

We go back to the ring and out comes Mustafa Ali. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Mansoor confronting Ali in a post-RAW segment last week, asking why he eliminated him in the Battle Royal. Ali said he doesn’t want Mansoor to end up like him. Mansoor makes his way out to the ring now.

The bell rings and they go at it, trading holds. Mansoor works on the arm off a counter. Ali turns it back around and takes him down by the arm. Ali takes it to the corner, puts Mansoor down and yells some advice to him. They lock up again and Ali drops him with a shoulder for a quick pin attempt. Ali with an arm drag takedown into a chinlock and more yelling lessons at him.

Mansoor comes back and gets aggressive, dropping Ali and yelling at him. Mansoor unloads now. Mansoor with an inverted Atomic Drop into a Spinebuster for 2. Mansoor counters with an enziguri, sending Ali into the ropes.. Ali gets stuck upside down in the ropes by his leg. He yells for help from the referee.

Mansoor helps the referee free Ali from the ropes. Ali suckers Mansoor back in and rolls him up for the pin to win out of nowhere.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

– After the match, Ali heads to the floor as his music hits. He continues yelling advice at Mansoor. A disappointed Mansoor looks on.

– We see how Drew McIntyre won the Money In the Bank qualifier last week. Sarah Schreiber approaches Drew and asks him about what Jinder Mahal said earlier. Drew has a few words for Jinder and brings out his sword, going on about how it’s made of a tooth from the Loch Ness monster. A jolly Drew tells a story of a Scottish warrior knocking the tooth out with a Claymore. His win over Jinder Mahal and his win at Money In the Bank was also predicted at that time. Drew heads out to the ring as his music hits.

Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal

We go back to the ring as Drew McIntyre makes his way out with the sword. The pyro explodes on the stage as Drew marches to the ring. Drew poses in the corner as more pyro goes off and the flames shoot up. We go to commercial as a “Drew!” chant starts up from the ThunderDome crowd.

Back from the break and out comes Jinder Mahal with Veer and Shanky. The bell rings and they lock up, going to the ropes and the corner. Drew backs off as the referee gets in between them. They lock up again and Jinder nails a shoulder. Drew comes back with a shoulder of his own, knocking Jinder down for a pop. They have a few words now. They lock up again and Jinder applies a headlock. Jinder gets out but Drew drops him with another shoulder.

Jinder kicks Drew coming out of the corner, working him into another corner. Jinder beats Drew down. Drew comes out of a corner with a clothesline. Drew takes Jinder back to the corner and works him over. Jinder fights back and drops Drew with a knee to the gut and a forearm. The brawling continues in the corner as the referee has to back Drew away. The referee checks on Jinder and he’s staying in it. Jinder follows up and nails a suplex on Drew. Jinder kicks Drew in the face, and again, while on his knees.

Jinder shows off but fans boo him. Jinder charges and Drew launches him overhead with a big suplex. Jinder rolls to the floor to re-group with Veer and Shanky. Drew follows and Jinder jabs him in the throat. Jinder then drops Drew on top of the announce table with a suplex. Drew lands hard and Jinder returns to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Jinder has Drew grounded in the middle of the ring. Drew fights up and out with chops. Drew keeps fighting but Jinder nails a jumping knee for a 2 count. Jinder continues to beat Drew around, putting a boot to him in the corner as the referee backs him off and yells at him. Jinder goes right back to work and whips Drew hard into the opposite turnbuckles. Jinder with more big strikes while Drew is on his knees.

Drew rocks Jinder out of nowhere with a big Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Drew with a pair of clotheslines. Drew with another big overhead throw, and again as fans cheer him on. Drew ducks a clothesline and hits a neckbreaker, then kips up with a nod to 3MB. Jinder blocks the double underhook and goes for The Khallas. Drew fights him off and drops him with the Futureshock DDT in the middle of the ring.

Drew waits for Jinder to get back up now. Veer attacks from the apron but Drew knocks him off. Shanky hits the ring to attack for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Drew McIntyre

– After the bell, Drew keeps fighting until he gets triple teamed. Jinder levels Drew with a huge superkick. The triple team attack continues and Drew is sent shoulder-first into the corner. Fans boo as Jinder drops Drew with The Khallas. The boos continue as Jinder, Veer and Shanky stand tall. Jinder suddenly runs out of the ring, straight up the ramp, as we go to replays. Jinder, Veer and Shanky are on the stage now. Jinder has Drew’s sword. Jinder says Drew took away his Money In the Bank opportunity, so he will take away a piece of Drew’s family history – his sword. Jinder’s music starts back up as Drew rolls out of the ring and stumbles to his feet.

– Patrick is backstage with The New Day. Kofi Kingston dismisses the idea that they have adjusted their strategy for MVP and Bobby Lashley. He touts The New Day being named the #1 WWE tag team of all-time and goes on with more words for MVP and Lashley. Woods does the same and talks about fans being back in the crowd at Money In the Bank, and how they will see Kofi leave with the WWE Title. Kofi said he proved before that anything is possible, and he’s about to prove it again. They go on with their promos and get hyped up to end the segment.

MACE and T-BAR vs. Lucha House Party

We go back to the ring and out first is the team of T-BAR and MACE. Back to commercial as they march down the ramp.

Back from the break and out comes Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik of Lucha House Party. Lince starts off with T-BAR, unloading with kicks. T-BAR tosses him into the corner but Lince keeps fighting. Lince with a hurricanrana. T-BAR turns it around with power strikes. Lince with a boot. Lince flies off the top but T-BAR catches him in mid-air and man-handles him into a backbreaker.

T-BAR keeps Lince held in his arms, then launches Lince out of the ring with ease, then boots Metalik. MACE tags in and goes to ringside to beat up Lince for the announcers. MACE brings it back in and stomps Lince, then slams his head back into the mat a few times. T-BAR tags back in and levels Lince with a running big boot for a close 2 count. T-BAR mounts Lince with strikes now. MACE tags back in and keeps Lince down. MACE drops a big elbow for a 2 count. Lince kicks MACE to stun him. Lince keeps fighting but MACE stops the tag and slams him on his face. MACE knocks Metalik off the apron and levels Lince with another big boot.

T-BAR tags back in and they go for High Justice in the middle of the ring but Metalik kicks them from behind to make the save. MACE gets sent to the floor. Metalik then counters T-BAR and flies out of the ring to take MACE back down on the outside. Lince capitalizes and gets the pin on T-BAR for the win.

Winners: Lucha House Party

– After the match, Lucha House Party heads to the ramp to celebrate as the music hits. T-BAR and MACE seethe in the ring.

– We see what happened earlier in MizTV. Riddle is backstage working on his foot when Damian Priest walks up and greets him asking how he’s doing after what happened earlier. Riddle says he’s doing fine. Riddle tells another random story and Priest isn’t sure how that has anything to do with tonight, and says the hurt ankle could affect Riddle’s match tonight and his chances in Money In the Bank. Riddle goes on with his story and says he’s not afraid of heights, ladders or AJ Styles. He’s bounced back from a bad fall before, and is going to show AJ and everyone else tonight, and Randy Orton wherever he is, that he can get the job done and do it with the three most dangerous letters in WWE – R-K-Bro. Riddle walks off and Priest isn’t sure about the math there.

AJ Styles vs. Riddle

We go back to the ring and out come the RAW Tag Team Champions – AJ Styles with Omos. AJ hits the ring and more pyro goes off. AJ and Omos pose in the middle of the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Riddle as a “Bro!” chant starts up. Riddle hits the ring and kicks his flip-flops off as pyro explodes, but he’s still suffering from the hurt ankle. The bell rings and AJ asks Riddle if he’s crazy competing tonight. Riddle limps around and they taunt each other. AJ goes for a takedown but Riddle avoids it. Riddle goes for a takedown and they hit the mat. AJ blocks an arm bar and gets the bottom rope. They tangle some more and AJ takes Riddle down with a kick.

AJ catches another leg and takes Riddle down, going to work on his injured foot. Riddle gets up hobbling to the ropes. AJ kicks the foot again. Riddle ends up going down as he’s unable to put weight on his foot. AJ approaches and Riddle performs a unique takedown to launch AJ over the top rope, to the floor. AJ comes right back to the apron but Riddle kicks him with the injured foot. AJ slams the foot into the rope and Riddle goes back down.

AJ returns to the ring and Riddle is doing a crane kick now for a pop. AJ asks him if he’s The Karate Kid now. AJ approaches talking trash and Riddle nails the kick for a big pop. Riddle unloads with punches in the corner now, Riddle with a gutwrench suplex for a quick pin attempt. Riddle goes for another kick but hurts himself and goes down. AJ goes to work on the foot and unloads with strikes. Riddle counters and drops him. Riddle with another kick.

AJ catches a kick and nails a Dragon Screw leg whip. AJ unloads while Riddle is down in the corner now. The referee backs AJ off and they argue. Omos takes advantage and sweeps Riddle’s injured foot out. Riddle goes down in pain and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and AJ has Riddle down in a submission, focusing on the leg and foot. Riddle ends up leveling AJ. Riddle then nails the Bro-ton for a 2 count. Riddle hobbles around but stops AJ from springboarding up with the Phenomenal Forearm. Riddle goes for Randy Orton’s second rope draping DDT and he nails it. Riddle goes to the top for a moonsault but lands bad on his leg. AJ ends up dropping Riddle on his neck for a close 2 count.

AJ goes for a Styles Clash but Ivar and Erik appear on the other side of the barrier, stalking Omos. AJ is distracted now. Riddle takes advantage of the distraction and rolls AJ up for the pin to win.

Winner: Riddle

– After the match, Riddle joins The Viking Raiders on the ramp as a shocked AJ recovers. We go to replays. The Viking Raiders and Riddle stand tall together on the stage, taunting the champs.

– Still to come, Charlotte Flair will give a medical update. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Charlotte Flair is standing in the ring with a mic and a crutch. Graves says she is badly injured. We see how Flair and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka defeated RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke last week, and how Ripley attacked Flair after the bell.

Flair takes the mic now and says it’s shocking to see her like this after what did Ripley last week. She talks about how the NBA Playoffs are hurt due to injuries, and says what bigger news is she may miss her title shot at Money In the Bank. She goes on about Ripley using her own moves and using underhanded tactics to keep her title. She says nobody is better than Charlotte Flair. The music interrupts and out comes Ripley, who is also using a crutch but mocking Flair with it as if she’s also injured.

Ripley struggles to get into the ring with the crutch as Flair looks on. Ripley asks for help and a staffer holds the ropes for her. Flair accuses Ripley of also taking her entrance. Ripley sees right through Flair and says she can play her game better. Ripley says Flair is just being a little drama queen. Flair and Ripley kick each other’s crutches away at the same time. They size each other up and have words. They get ready to fight and pick the crutches back up now. Flair swings and Ripley ducks. Flair ducks now as Ripley swings. They swing and the crutches collide. They keep swinging but fail to hit each other.

Flair knocks Ripley’s crutch to the mat and kicks it out of the way. Ripley ducks a crutch shot and picks hers back up. She swings and hits Flair’s crutch, then jabs Flair in the gut with it. Ripley goes to crack Flair in the back with the crutch but Flair rolls out of the ring. Flair taunts Ripley from the ramp now. Ripley talks trash back from the ring, raising the title belt in the air.

– Still to come, Jaxson Ryker and R-Truth vs. Elias and Cedric Alexander. Back to commercial.

Elias and Cedric Alexander vs. Jaxson Ryker and R-Truth

We go back to the ring and out comes Elias. Cedric Alexander is out next. We see how Jaxson Ryker defeated Elias in a Strap Match last week. Ryker is out next. R-Truth comes out rapping to the ring next.

Before the match begins, WWE 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa runs into the ring with a referee. Truth rolls him up but he kicks out at 2. Angel Garza, Shelton Benjamin, Drew Gulak and others chase Tozawa around the ring and back up the ramp. Truth joins the chase, abandoning Ryker but apologizing. Ryker is left alone for a Handicap Match now.

The bell hits and Cedric starts off with Ryker. Ryker fights back but gets hit with a big boot. Ryker catches Cedric and drives him into the mat. Ryker tosses Cedric to the mat and wants Elias to come in and fight. Elias backs off the apron and is walking out on Cedric. Cedric charges Ryker to attack but Ryker catches him with a tilt-a-whirl side-slam for the pin to win.

Winner: Jaxson Ryker

– After the match, Elias looks on from the ramp, a bit terrified. We go to replays as Ryker’s music hits. Ryker yells at Elias from the ring now.

– Bobby Lashley is backstage doing pull-ups as MVP encourages him. Kevin Patrick approaches for comments but MVP shuts him up and asks if this looks like a man that has lost his edge. Lashley stares straight ahead at the camera.

The New Day vs. Bobby Lashley and MVP

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as The New Day comes out – Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. They hit the ring to pose as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and The Viking Raiders vs. RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos is confirmed for Money In the Bank. AJ vs. Ivar and Omos vs. Erik will take place next week. We go back to the ring and out comes MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. MVP starts off with Woods, who is talking trash and ready to fight. They lock up and MVP goes to work on the arm, then beats Woods around. Woods counters and beats on MVP’s arm now.

MVP ends up dropping Woods and talking trash at him. Back and forth now. Woods ends up taking MVP’s knee out with a chop block. Woods mounts MVP on the mat, working him over with strikes. Kofi tags in and Woods stops MVP from tagging. Kofi comes in off the top and hits MVP’s knee for a quick pin attempt. Kofi grounds MVP now, taunting him as Lashley looks on. MVP with a back elbow to drop Kofi. MVP slams Kofi by his head. Lashley tags in now. Lashley drops Kofi with ease. Lashley unloads in the corner now, with strikes and shoulder thrusts as the referee backs him off.

Lashley with a neckbreaker for 2. Kofi counters and drops Lashley, then boots him. Lashley powers out of a headlock, slamming Kofi to the mat. MVP comes back in to take over, beating Kofi around. Kofi fights out of a suplex with knees to the head. Kofi dropkicks MVP into their corner. Woods tags in and they double team MVP. Woods stomps away while MVP is down. Kofi comes back in with a big dropkick to keep MVP down.

MVP ends up rolling to the floor for a breather. Lashley marches over but Woods kicks him from the apron. Kofi runs and leaps as Woods pulls the top rope down. Kofi lands on Lashley at ringside for a pop. The New Day celebrates in the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Woods is mounting Lashley in the corner with right hands. Lashley fights back and levels Woods with a big clothesline in the middle of the ring. Lashley stands over Woods and takes him back down with a big snap suplex. Lashley grounds Woods and man-handles him some now. Kofi talks trash and the referee backs Lashley away. Lashley goes back to working on Woods. MVP tags in and punches away on Woods as Lashley holds him.

MVP uses the middle rope to choke Woods now, then clubs him a few more times as the referee backs him off. Woods fights back but MVP drops him. MVP hits the Ballin’ elbow for a 2 count. Woods fights up from the mat and nails a jawbreaker to stun MVP. Woods kicks MVP away and tags in Kofi, who flies in and deck MVP, then knocks Lashley off the apron.

MVP decks Kofi but Kofi comes right back with a bulldog for a 2 count. Kofi kicks MVP in the chin while he’s down, then knocks Lashley off the apron again. Kofi with the Boom Drop to MVP, mocking the Ballin’ elbow. Lashley grabs Kofi from the apron but Kofi superkicks him to the floor. Kofi turns around to a big clothesline from MVP for a close 2 count. Kofi backs MVP into the corner but Lashley tags in. MVP delivers the Yakuza kick to Kofi. Lashley follows up with a big chokeslam but Woods breaks the pin up just in time.

Lashley tosses Woods out of the ring. MVP tags in but Kofi drops Lashley with Trouble In Paradise. Woods runs around the ring and leaps off the steel steps to take Lashley back down. MVP goes for the Playmaker on Kofi but Kofi counters and nails Trouble In Paradise for the pin to win.

Winners: The New Day

– After the match, the music hits as The New Day heads to the stage to celebrate. Lashley seethes as he helps MVP up from the mat. The ThunderDome crowd chants for The New Day as Lashley stares them down from the ring. RAW goes off the air.

