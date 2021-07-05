CJ “Lana” Perry talks getting cut from WWE and text Vince McMahon sent her

During an appearance on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, CJ Perry, better known to fans as Lana, talked about receiving the call that informed her she was getting cut from WWE.

Perry said she had just rented a house in St. Petersburg for a month to be close to the ThunderDome and closer to training facilities and two weeks in, John Laurinaitis called her with the news.

Initially she thought it was about something else, a television show she was pitched to do, but Laurinaitis was the bearer of bad news this time.

“I’m calling you about your 90 days. You’re getting released,” Perry explained what Johnny Ace told her. “And I was literally standing right next to a pool…my heart dropped.”

She said she felt relieved afterwards, a weird feeling that she did not expect but felt like a big weight was lifted off her shoulder. Laurinaitis told her that the reason was due to budget cuts.

Perry also told Jericho that she did receive a text message from Vince McMahon and was emotional for her because it was like a goodbye.

“He thanked me for my incredible work ethic, and for my unrelentingly desire to be the best that I could be and all the contributions I gave to WWE,” she said. “So that really meant a lot to me, and I thanked him for everything that he’s taught me because I learned so much.”

Perry revealed that Mandy Rose was the first one to know about because they were texting when Laurinaitis called and then Natalya was the second one who found out.