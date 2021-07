Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

1. Thunder Rosa defeated Leila Grey

2. Scorpio Sky (w/Ethan Page) defeated Marcus Kross

3. Hikaru Shida defeated Dani Jordyn

4. Orange Cassidy (w/Chuck Taylor and Kris Statlander) defeated Angelico (w/Jack Evans)

5. Serena Deeb defeated Tesha Price

6. Dante Martin defeated Serpentico (w/Luther)

-After the match, Luther attacked Martin, but Matt Sydal made the save.