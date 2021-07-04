WWE to celebrate 25 years of the nWo

WWE will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the nWo starting tomorrow, July 5.

It was back on July 7, 1996, when Hulk Hogan was unveiled as the third man at the Bash at the Beach pay-per-view, aligning himself with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash and destroying Sting and Macho Man Randy Savage in the process. That night, the nWo was born and as they say, the rest is history.

To commemorate the nWo’s 25-year anniversary, WWE will be featuring several nWo-related material on their website, social media, and WWE Network. The Best of The nWo airs on Tuesday, X-Pac joins WWE’s The Bump on Wednesday, and Kevin Nash joins Steve Austin on a new episode of Broken Skull Sessions on Sunday, all of which will air on the Network.

The celebration continues on WWE social channels, with nWo-themed episodes of your favorite YouTube series, like WWE Top 10 and WWE Playlist, plus Instagram Stories, TikToks, classic videos, photos and more.