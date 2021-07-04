Lex Luger’s Icons documentary on WWE Network pulled from schedule

The planned Lex Luger Icons original documentary by WWE Network which was supposed to debut today has been pulled from the schedule.

There’s no news as to why the company decided to pull the plug on today’s release date but it looks like other original documentaries have also been put on hold. This was supposed to be the fourth Icons documentary following the ones on Yokozuna, Beth Phoenix, and Rob Van Dam. The Luger doc was set to coincide with the 28th year anniversary of when Luger bodyslammed Yokozuna on the USS Intrepid in New York on the 4th of July in 1993.

WWE went full speed ahead with promoting the documentary on their social media throughout the week but the documentary was missing from this week’s schedule of what’s streaming on the Network.