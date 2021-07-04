Cena Claims He Doesn’t Get to Choose Who he Wrestles

During a recent interview with On Demand Entertainment, John Cena was asked about Drew McIntyre wanting to face him in WWE. Below is an excerpt of John Cena responding to McIntyre’s desire for the matchup:

“Well, I always appreciate being involved in a conversation of saying things are important because that means people haven’t forgotten what you’ve put forth as an effort. But man, what a way to set yourself up for disappointment. In no way, shape, or form is Drew in a position to make matches or make things happen and I’m not either. Neither of us have that power. That’s beyond our capacity, so I certainly am grateful for being mentioned, which is awesome. I got more matches left in the WWE. I’m not done, but I’ve never approached anything like, ‘I’d like to work with this person or ‘I want to have a match with this person,’ because I don’t make those choices. They say, ‘Hey, we’d like you to do this.’ Alright, it’s time to go to work and that’s really allowed me to enjoy every step of the way. I think if we build up expectations in our head, like I hate to say this to Drew, but if that never happens, how is supposed to feel about that?”