Andrade El Idolo On Pulling Out of Federacion Wrestling Show

Andrade El Idolo explained his reason for pulling out of Federacion Wrestling’s show in a new interview. The AEW star spoke with Lucha Libre Online and was asked about withdrawing from the show, something that he, Dragon Lee and Rush all did.

“I don’t want to talk badly about the company because they did not treat me poorly or anything,” he said (per Fightful and Luis Pulido). “We reached on an agreement on how the payments were going to be made, how I was going to manage myself, and how flights were going to be booked because we did not want to deal with any issues. They were late in several payments and I, simply, told them that I wasn’t going to go if the payments were not made and I did not want to have any trouble.”

He continued, “I also spoke to RUSH to see what he thought and he said that he was the same, they hadn’t given him anything. We were 5 days before the show and we had not received any payments and we did not want to struggle and have any other complications with other talents. Because I helped RUSH contact some wrestlers for the show, I had to inform them so they did not come after him [RUSH]. RUSH later handled that and I told him that if there was no deposits on a certain date, I was not going to show up. He kept giving me excuses and I decided to leave things there. He took off the worry of having to pay other wrestlers and many other things.”