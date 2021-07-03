Updated preview for Monday’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced another match and segment for Monday’s RAW.

RAW will feature John Morrison vs. Ricochet in a rematch from this week’s show. As noted, that match ended in a Double Count Out after a big ringside spot between the two. You can click here to read reactions to the bump from several WWE Hall of Famers and wrestlers.

WWE has also announced that Charlotte Flair will be live on RAW to give a medical update on her condition after she was attacked by RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley this week, after teaming with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka to defeat Ripley, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke.

WWE noted that Flair has requested time to give the medical update in the ring. Flair vs. Ripley is scheduled for the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view on July 18.

As noted, WWE has changed Monday’s RAW main event from WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Xavier Woods in a non-title singles match, to Lashley and MVP vs. Woods and Kofi Kingston in tag team action, as more build to Kingston vs. Lashley for the title at Money In the Bank.

WWE is now touting how this will be MVP’s first match in months. It was just noted last Monday in the face-off with Kingston that MVP is not medically cleared, but that appears to be for the storylines as he got physical and took Trouble In Paradise. MVP last wrestled on February 15, in a six-man match with Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, losing to Riddle and Lucha House Party. Before that he lost to Riddle in a Gauntlet on January 25, and lost to Riddle via DQ on the January 11 RAW.

Stay tuned for more on Monday’s RAW. Below is the updated line-up:

* Ricochet vs. John Morrison in a rematch from this week

* The Miz hosts a special Money In the Bank edition of MizTV with Ricochet, John Morrison, Drew McIntyre, and Riddle

* Charlotte Flair gives a medical update after being attacked by RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley this week

* WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods