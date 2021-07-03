Shaq ready to take on Paul Wight in an AEW ring

During an interview with PopCulture.com, NBA legend and huge wrestling fan Shaquille O’Neal brought up Paul Wight and the history between the two and suggested that we might eventually see the match that has been in the works between the two since their WWE days.

“I hear Paul Wight’s still talking trash, so I’m going to work out really hard this summer, and maybe we could do something very, very soon,” Shaq said.

Shaq and Big Show were supposed to wrestle in a WWE ring but the stars never aligned for that one although both had a confrontation at WrestleMania 32 during the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

With Wight under an AEW deal and Shaq working for TNT and already making appearances for the promotion, including wrestling in a tag team match, things should be easier to get it done.

“Shouldn’t be any problems for us getting together now,” Shaq continued. “Last time it was lot of bureaucracy and red tape and now there is no red tape.”

Shaq said that he’s still “kind of sore” from the table spot on Dynamite back in March but he’s going to pump his muscles this Summer in preparation.

“I’ll be waiting for you, Mr. Paul,” Shaq said.

Responding to the video interview, Wight wrote that he’s not hard to find.