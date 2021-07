For the Notorious, it's not about where the journey goes, it's about where it ends.

The climax of an epic trilogy and a chance to take centre stage once again for @TheNotoriousMMA!

For the man who changed the game, we needed The Man.

Take it away @BeckyLynchWWE… pic.twitter.com/a1Jhj9VNW9

— UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 3, 2021