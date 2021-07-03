Backstage Update on Health of Kenny Omega

AEW World champion Kenny Omega was said to be dealing with multiple injuries in recent weeks. Some of his recent injuries have reportedly included a “deep bone bruise” near his tailbone, an athletic hernia, along with “normal wear and tear” on his knees.

According to a report by Dave Meltzer in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Omega is said to be doing better after undergoing stem cell treatment and Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy.

The biggest issue Omega was dealing with was said to have been the athletic hernia. While Omega reportedly told the Observer while his health wasn’t night and day, he feels like the treatments “made a world of difference.”

Kenny Omega also reportedly was recovering from a stomach virus earlier this month. The AEW and Impact World champion recently defended the AEW World title last weekend against Jungle Boy on a live Saturday night edition of AEW Dynamite.