AEW announced several matches for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation

The main event for this week’s show is Serpentico (with Luther) vs. Dante Martin.

Below are the rest of the matches announced so far:

* Angelico (with Jack Evans) vs. Orange Cassidy (with Chuck Taylor and Kris Statlander)

* Hikaru Shida vs. Dani Jordyn

* Leila Grey vs. Thunder Rosa