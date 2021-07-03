AEW announced several matches for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation
The main event for this week’s show is Serpentico (with Luther) vs. Dante Martin.
Below are the rest of the matches announced so far:
* Angelico (with Jack Evans) vs. Orange Cassidy (with Chuck Taylor and Kris Statlander)
* Hikaru Shida vs. Dani Jordyn
* Leila Grey vs. Thunder Rosa
.@SerenaDeeb goes one-on-one with @MsTPrice THIS Monday, July 5 on #AEWDarkElevation at 7/6c. – https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 #AEWElevation hosted by @paulwight and @tonyschiavone24 airs every Monday at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/iuuVxTh2p2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 4, 2021