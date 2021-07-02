WWE 2K Battlegrounds available for free for PlayStation 4

The video game WWE 2K Battlegrounds will be available for free for PlayStation 4 this month.

Announced on the PlayStation blog, the game will be available to add to your library starting July 6.

The entry for WWE 2K Battlegrounds on the PS blog reads, “The world of WWE is your battleground with over-the-top, arcade action as your favorite WWE Superstars and Legends battle in interactive environments around the world. Play through a new story mode while unlocking unique characters and Battlegrounds. Compete using special abilities and power-ups in match types like Steel Cage, Royal Rumble, and more! Compete in Online Tournaments or stake your claim as King of the Battleground against players from around the world! Plus, battle it out in local multiplayer and dominate your friends.”

WWE 2K Battlegrounds was released in September 2020 for PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.