Notes on Vince McMahon’s WWE PC visit

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was joined by other top officials for his visit to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando today.

WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, Executive Director of RAW & SmackDown Bruce Prichard, and Senior Vice President of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis, were all at the Performance Center today with Vince, according to PWInsider.

The group was at the Performance Center to meet with staff and scout talents while they trained. The afternoon was described as “very much a positive day.”

It was reported earlier that the rare visit from McMahon had many WWE NXT and Performance Center workers privately concerned, given the amount of cuts the company has made in recent months. Regarding that talk, one source who was in attendance today described the day as a “breath of fresh air” vs. the worry that some people were feeling about the afternoon. It was also said that for all the concern and worry that Vince’s visit was the precursor to some sort of mass cuts or overhaul, nothing of the sort happened.

As we’ve noted, there were main roster and standard developmental NXT wrestlers at the Performance Center this week to train. It was reported that there was a major scouting effort being done as the company looks to replenish the RAW and SmackDown rosters, and that main roster talents were mandated to be at the Performance Center to train as the company prepares to return to touring with live crowds later this month.

While things went fairly smooth at the Performance Center in Orlando today, it was reported earlier that the company let go of several employees at WWE HQ in Stamford. We’re still waiting for additional details on those cuts, but as noted, some were from the marketing department. It’s believed that these changes will continue as the corporate restructuring led by Khan continues.

