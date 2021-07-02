Mercedes Martinez injury update from NXT

Mercedes Martinez reportedly suffered a concussion on Tuesday’s WWE NXT show.

As noted, Martinez was legitimately knocked out during Tuesday’s mixed tag team match, which saw Xia Li and Boa defeat Mercedes and Jake Atlas. Li delivered a roundhouse kick to Martinez, which knocked her out and caused some blood to come from her mouth. Martinez immediately went down and the referee stopped the match.

Li and Boa won the match due to referee stoppage, and the finish was reportedly a shoot. Martinez was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, but was said to be doing better by Wednesday morning.

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Martinez suffered a concussion from the kick. There is no word on how long it might be before Martinez is medically cleared to compete, but she will likely be out of the ring for a few weeks, if not longer.

Martinez has not commented on what happened as of this writing, but has re-tweeted a few clips and tweets from the match.

Stay tuned for more on Martinez. You can see a clip of the kick below: