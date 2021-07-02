Jake Hager Wants To Fight Fedor Emelianenko

AEW’s Jake Hager is looking to get his next fight booked with Bellator MMA and is hopeful it will be against Fedor Emelianenko.

The legendary fighter is in the middle of his retirement tour and will fight next in Russia on October 23. He has two fights left on his Bellator deal but No Opponent has been Picked by the organization

The AEW star has fought four times thus far in his pro-MMA career where he has earned a record of 3-0 with one no contest. He hasn’t fought since October 2020 where he got a split decision victory over Brandon Calton