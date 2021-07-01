Poll results: Should Kenny Omega be inducted into the GERWECK.NET Hall of Fame?

Jul 1, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Should Kenny Omega be inducted into the GERWECK.NET Hall of Fame?

No (56%, 583 Votes)
Yes (44%, 458 Votes)

Total Voters: 1,041

The GERWECK.NET Hall of Fame is intended to include the elite members of the wrestling community that deserve to be inducted into a prestigious hall of fame without prejudice or politics. Areas of consideration for induction should include (but not be limited to) a wrestler’s drawing power, wrestling ability, impact or influences on the business, longevity, and passion/drive for the industry. Non-in ring performers (such as promoters, announcers, referees, etc.) should also be judged by a similar criterion, based on the highest standards for their areas. Remember, this is not a popularity contest. This hall of fame will only include the best of the best. Readers should e-mail halloffame@gerweck.net with names of candidates worthy of consideration. The name with the highest number of suggestions will be considered for voting the following month. Thus, twelve names will be considered per year, and the number of inductees for the year is totally up to the GERWECK.NET readers. If a subject doesn’t qualify for induction, he or she will remain off the consideration list for twelve months. If a subject receives 70% or higher, he or she will be inducted.

FAILED TO BE INDUCTED BY VOTING

TALENT % RECEIVED MONTH OF VOTING
Chris Benoit 62% December 2007
Triple H 65% June 2008
Lita 57% October 2008
Honky Tonk Man 64% March 2009
Scott Hall 55% June 2009
Demolition 64% September 2009
Ultimate Warrior 47% November 2009
Bill Goldberg 47% December 2009
Earl Hebner 47% February 2010
Rey Mysterio 56% December 2010
Brian Pillman 66% October 2011
Rob Van Dam 66% May 2011
Jeff Jarrett 54% November 2011
Batista 27% January 2012
Chyna 32% June 2012
Tazz 60% December 2012
Jerry Lynn 60% January 2013
Scott Steiner 54% February 2013
Jeff Hardy 45% March 2013
Sid Vicious 65% July 2013
AJ Styles 48% September 2013
Eric Bischoff 49% October 2013
New Age Outlaws 48% November 2013
Larry Zbyszko 48% December 2013
CM Punk 58% January 2014
Brock Lesnar 42% February 2014
Diamond Dallas Page 62% March 2014
Junkyard Dog 50% July 2014
Paul Ellering 69% March 2016
Brock Lesnar 59% October 2016
Bill Goldberg (2) 64% November 2016
Sunny 43% November 2017
Sean Waltman 66% March 2018
The Hurricane 56% May 2018
Melina 39% October 2018
Marty Jannetty 49% March 2019
Dolph Ziggler 55% April 2019
Ken Shamrock 62% June 2019
CM Punk (2) 66% July 2019
Terri 44% September 2019
The Sandman 43% March 2020
Ronnie Garvin 66% October 2020
Kofi Kingston 66% November 2020
Kevin Sullivan 68% January 2021
Kenny Omega 44% June 2021

