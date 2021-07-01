News on Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels and WWE cuts

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is scheduled to be at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando today.

As noted, Vince is visiting the Performance Center to scout talent as the company looks to replenish the main roster. In an update, PWInsider reports that McMahon was also scheduled to have a meeting with Performance Center staff and coaches.

The rare visit from McMahon has had many WWE NXT and Performance Center workers privately concerned, given the amount of cuts the company has made in recent months.

Regarding the Performance Center staff, Matt Bloom is still the Head Coach and runs things, but WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has taken on a major role in the last year. Michaels is said to be very progressive towards his approach, leaning into the current evolution of the in-ring style that younger wrestlers perform with, while others remain much more conservative in how they approach things.

On a related note, there were a few employees let go today from WWE HQ in Stamford, CT, according to PWInsider. There is no word yet on how many employees were fired, or exactly who has left the company, but it was noted that some were from the marketing department.

We’ve noted how WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan has led a corporate restructuring over the last few months, and this is likely a continuation of that. It was recently reported that more behind-the-scenes changes and departures are expected.

Stay tuned for more.