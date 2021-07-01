Jim Ross refers to AEW as “WWE Dynamite”

AEW announcer Jim Ross is receiving significant negative feedback from fans after another major botch on AEW Dynamite commentary.

JR was wrapping up Wednesday’s Dynamite broadcast, and plugging next Wednesday’s show, when he referred to the show as “WWE Dynamite” while still on the air on TNT.

“Tickets available at AEWtix.com. Folks, there’s nothing in your life that will top seeing a live WWE Dynamite,” Ross said.

AEW fans immediately responded with criticism on social media.

Ross addressed the botch in a tweet and admitted the error.

“Yep I apparently made an untimely error tonight at shows end. No excuses. And I’m not quitting. [cowboy hat face emoji],” he tweeted.

Busted Open Radio’s David LaGreca tweeted a “mistakes happen” post and praised JR as the greatest of all-time. JR re-tweeted those comments and added, “Thx Dave. It’s all on me. No excuses.”

Stay tuned for more. You can hear the botch below, and see JR’s full tweets:

