Impact 7/1/21

Tonight on IMPACT Wrestling, Chris Bey battles Petey Williams and TJP & Fallah Bahh attempt to display their tag team chemistry against Rich Swann and Willie Mack. Plus, Eddie Edwards faces his recent partner in NJPW’s Satoshi Kojima which is billed as a match of respect.

IMPACT WRESTLING

July 1, 2021 Nashville, TN

Commentary: Josh Mathews & D’Lo Brown

MATCH 1

Satoshi Kojima vs. Eddie Edwards

Kojima comes out for the bout but there’s no sign of Eddie Edwards. W. Morrissey appears on the big screen and runs down Kojima and Eddie’s friendship before revealing that he took out Edwards in the parking lot. Out comes Brian Myers with Sam Beale who says Kojima can go cause it appears he doesn’t have a match tonight. Myers goes to address Jake Something, but Kojima takes exception and the two begin to duke it out before the duo gang up on Kojima. Something comes out for the save. As Beale and Myers look to make haste, the referee stops them and it turns into an impromptu tag match.

Kojima begins the bout off exerting his strength against Sam Beale. Something gets the tag and tosses Beale over to Myers. He gets the tag and the two go back and forth before Something shoulder tackles him. Myers sacrifices Sam Beale to get a high knee on Something. Beale does get the tag and corners Something with some thrusts. Myers soon trips up Something to keep his team on the offensive.

The heel twosome keep control against Something for quite some time as Myers later talks trash to their adversaries. Hard Irish whip in the corner by Myers. They go for a double-team belly-to-back but Jake flips it and lariats both down. Hot tag to Kojima. He soon hits a patented elbow which Beale surprisingly kicks out of. DDT by Kojima sets Beale up for a Koji-cutter, but Myers nails him with a flatliner. Something catches Myers with a Black Hole Slam as he looks to hit Kojima with a Roster Cut. This opens Koji up for a Koji-cutter and then his super lariat for the finish.

WINNERS: Satoshi Kojima & Jake Something

Gia Miller is asked about Tommy Dreamer and as he’s about to answer, a tarot card appears and then so does Havok and Rosemary. The latter make their pitch for the Knockouts Tag Titles. D’Amore will take it under advisement.

MATCH 2

Tenille Dashwood (with Kaleb With A K) vs. Rachael Ellering (with Jazz)

Tenille immediately attacks Rachael as she takes her shirt off to try and command control, but Ellering challenges her to keep going. The two tie up. Ellering nails a senton for a two count. Kaleb gets booted off the apron and Tenille takes advantage as we go to break.

Back from break, Tenille continues to find her heelish groove as she wears Rachael down in the corner. Kaleb snaps some shots of Rachael. Double underhook suplex by Tenille for a two count. She hits her patented low cross body in the corner for another two count. Rachael gets some momentum with a slingblade neckbreaker, but Dashwood catches her on the apron for a neckbreaker over the second rope on the apron. It’s not long before Rachael STOs Tenille before Kaleb tries to shine a ring light in her face. She gives chase to Kaleb and then soon rolls Tenille up for the 1-2-3.

WINNER: Rachael Ellering

Tenille and Kaleb attack Rachael, but Jazz comes to her defense. As they are about to take out Jazz, out comes Jordynne Grace to clear house, Ellering and Grace stare one another down as Rachael offers a hand. Grace slaps it away and embraces her partner.

Backstage, Chris Bey expresses his interest in remaining neutral in the upcoming Ultimate X match at Slammiversary. Rohit Raju, Shera, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton come in to express their gratitude for making their gameplan more sensible by doing so.

MATCH 3

Fallah Bahh and TJP vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack

The four men start it off in the ring, but it turns one-on-one with Willie Mack and Bahh. Mack takes Bahh out, but Swann takes everyone out with an outside dive a little later on. Suddenly the match gets thrown out when Violent By Design interfere to beat up the competitors. Rhino Gores Mack and Deaner DDTs TJP. Doering turns Swann inside out with a big-time short arm clothesline. The heel faction stand tall with the Tag Titles.

NO CONTEST

After commercial break, Dreamer is with his team involving Moose, Sami Callihan and Chris Sabin. Tommy explains working with his enemies and Sabin makes clear he’s here on Dreamer’s behalf and benefit. Moose expresses his distaste and issues with Kenny Omega. Sami says this is bigger than all of us and it’s about putting their foot down and beating their ass.

MATCH 4

Chris Bey vs. Petey Williams

Petey hits a head scissors, hurricanrana and shotgun dropkick against the ropes for a two count. He back leblows Bey down and sets him up in the tree of woe. He steps on Bey’s midsection.

Bey soon turns the tide with a floatover neckbreaker. He goes for a standing moonsault but misses and Williams gets a Oklahoma roll for a near fall. Bey hits a clothesline on Petey before locking in a head scissors triangle hold. It’s broken up and the two exchange strikes. Strikes from Petey. Snap German from him too. He then follows up with a running knee to Bey. He sizes Chris up for a Canadian Destroyer, but Bey turns it around for a reverse TKO and covers: 1-2-no.

Bey catches Petey with a roundhouse, he nails it and goes for a Finesse, but Petey spins it around for a pin attempt. Two count. Petey powerbombs and soon cinches in a sharpshooter on Bey, but he reaches the ropes.

Bey counters a suplex attempt for a small package, but only a two count. Pin attempt by Bey, no dice. Bey hits a cutter and then his Art of Finesse for the W.

WINNER: Chris Bey

Post-match, Ace Austin, Madman, Rohit and Shera come out to attack Petey. WIlliams stands atop the entryway as Miguel and Alexander come to Petey’s aid. Bey finally makes the decision to help the latter and they take out the heels.

Susan and Kimber Lee are backstage and Susan expresses her frustration. Lee pitches a run at the Tag Team Titles. What if that doesn’t work? Kimber Lee has a backup plan: Su Yung. “Who’s that?” Susan asks.

Jake Something calls out Brian Myers and challenges him to a match. If Myers beats him, then he’ll acknowledge him as “Most Professional,” if Something wins then Myers acknowledges him as the man he is.

MATCH 5

Steve Maclin vs. Manny Smith

Maclin takes control with headlock takedowns and front chanceries. Manny can’t escape. He nails Manny with a jumping knee and then an Olympic Slam. He strikes away at Smith in the corner. Tree of woe and Maclin takes the boots to Manny. Maclin warns the referee not to touch him again. He spears Manny in the corner. He then sends Manny into the adjacent corner. Maclin snaps and then hits a German suplex. Massive elbows to the shoulder of Manny. Maclin hits a dragon sleeper falcon arrow for the W.

WINNER: Steve Maclin

MAIN EVENT

The Good Brothers & Kenny Omega (with Don Callis) vs. Chris Sabin, Moose & Sami Callihan (with Tommy Dreamer)

Sabin and Anderson start the match off with a stand-off. Sami comes in and pretty much clears house as we head to commercial break.

Omega begins to take control against Chris Sabin and the Motor City Machine Gun remains isolated. The Elite have them in their corner. Big time bodyslam by Doc Gallows. Kenny has Doc on his back and Karl leaps on Doc’s to give what D’Lo calls a triple timber splash.

Things do not look good for Sabin. Anderson seizes control for his corner before tagging Doc back in. Doc drags Sabin over for a big elbow and he gets a two count.

TAGS: IMPACT WRESTLING

