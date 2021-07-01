Christian Cage Re-Applies for Trademark on Ring Name

AEW talent Christian Cage, has re-applied to the trademark on his ring name with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). Christian applied for the trademark using his real name, William Jason Reso, on June 27 (h/t Wrestling-News.net).

Previously, Christian had registered the trademark for Christian Cage after leaving WWE in 2005, when he signed with TNA Wrestling at the time. However, those trademarks later expired a number of years later. The trademark filing had the following description:

“G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”