Bea Priestley signs with NXT UK; now called Blair Davenport

Top international women’s wrestler Bea Priestley has officially joined WWE NXT UK.

A teaser vignette aired last Thursday on NXT and revealed that a “Blair Davenport” was on her way to the brand. The video showed the woman signing her WWE contract. Today’s NXT UK show then featured a new vignette that revealed Priestley as Blair Davenport.

WWE filed to trademark the “Blair Davenport” name in early May.

Davenport spoke in today’s vignette, seen below, and said she has sacrificed everything, and is now a part of the greatest women’s division on Earth.

“I have wrestled all around the world,” Davenport said in the vignette. “I have sacrificed everything to get to where I am today. I have given up friends, I have given up family, to master what I do. Did you really think that I wouldn’t end up a part of the greatest women’s division on Earth? Blair Davenport has arrived in NXT UK.”

It was reported back in January 2019 that Priestley had turned down a WWE contract to sign with AEW. She made her debut at Fight for the Fallen 2019, and then feuded with current AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker. Priestley ended up released on August 13, 2020 as she was unable to travel to the United States from Japan due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Priestley had her Stardom farewell back in April, saying goodbye to the promotion she’s worked with since 2017. It was reported then that Priestley did not re-sign with Stardom, and also did not re-sign with NJPW. At the time there had been some speculation on Priestley returning to AEW, but that never happened. WWE reportedly tried to sign Stardom even before she went back to Japan.

There is no word yet on when Davenport will make her in-ring debut for the company, but we will keep you updated. Below is a GIF and video of today’s vignette, along with Davenport’s Instagram post, and the teaser video from last week.

