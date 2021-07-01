AEW to host three live shows in Hoffman Estates, Illinois for All Out week

All Elite Wrestling will have three consecutive shows in Hoffman Estates, Illinois for All Out week in the beginning of September.

Dynamite on September 1, Rampage on September 3, and All Out on pay-per-view on September 5 will all be held at the NOW Arena, and obviously all shows will be live.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale on Friday, July 9 at 11AM ET on AEWTix.com.

This is the third All Out at the 11,000-seater NOW Arena, formerly known as the Sears Centre, with both the 2018 and 2019 editions hosted there. The 2020 All Out was at the Daily’s Place due to the coronavirus pandemic.