WWE series names top 50 tag teams in company history

The fifth and final episode of WWE’s 50 Greatest Tag Teams is now available on Peacock and the WWE Network.

The series was hosted by Breezango’s Tyler Breeze and Fandango, who were released from the company just last week.

Besides the top 50 WWE tag teams, there was also a segment that featured teams from WCW/NWA and ECW, such as The Outsiders, Doom, The Pitbulls, The Koloffs, Sting and Lex Luger, The Freebbirds, Sabu and Rob Van Dam, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, The Midnight Express, The Hollywood Blondes, Ricky Steamboat and Jay Youngblood, Harlem Heat, Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard.

Female tag teams were highlighted in another segment, including The Bella Twins, The Kabuki Warriors, The Jumping Bomb Angels, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Dakota Kai and WWE NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez, Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart, Bayley and Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya and Tamina Snuka, The Glamour Girls, and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

NXT Tag Team Champions MSK, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Mysterios, and RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos are not featured on the top 50 list.

WWE named The New Day as the #1 tag team in history. The Hardys were ranked #2, The Hart Foundation at #3, Edge and Christian at #4, and The Dudleys at #5.

The list of top 50 WWE tag teams looks like this:

50. The Bushwhackers

49. Too Cool

48. The Quebecers

47. Smoking Gunns

46. Strikeforce

45. The Headshrinkers

44. Kane & X-PAC

43. Batista & Ric Flair

42. MNM

41. Nasty Boys

40. Rated RKO

39. Paul London and Brian Kendrick

38. DIY

37. World’s Greatest Tag Team

36. Money Inc.

35. Chris Jericho and The Big Show

34. Natural Disasters

33. The Street Profits

32. Jack and Gerald Brisco

31. The Bludgeon Brothers/Luke Harper and Erick Rowan

30. British Bulldog and Owen Hart.

29. John Morrison and The Miz.

28. The Bar

27. Team Hell No

26. Nikolai Volkoff and The Iron Sheik

25. Los Guerreros

24. The APA

23. The Blackjacks

22. The Shield

21. DX (Shawn Michaels and Triple H)

20. The Undisputed Era

19. The Soul Patrol (Rocky Johnson and Tony Atlas)

18. Professor Toru Tanaka and Mr. Fuji

17. The Steiner Brothers

16. The Rock N’ Sock Connection

15. The Wild Samoans

14. The Rockers

13. The Mega Powers

12. The Valiant Brothers

11. Demolition

10. The British Bulldogs

9. The Brothers of Destruction

8. The New Age Outlaws

7. The Usos

6. The Legion of Doom

5. The Dudley Boyz

4. Edge & Christian

3. Hart Foundation

2. The Hardy Boyz

1. The New Day