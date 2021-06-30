WWE series names top 50 tag teams in company history
The fifth and final episode of WWE’s 50 Greatest Tag Teams is now available on Peacock and the WWE Network.
The series was hosted by Breezango’s Tyler Breeze and Fandango, who were released from the company just last week.
Besides the top 50 WWE tag teams, there was also a segment that featured teams from WCW/NWA and ECW, such as The Outsiders, Doom, The Pitbulls, The Koloffs, Sting and Lex Luger, The Freebbirds, Sabu and Rob Van Dam, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, The Midnight Express, The Hollywood Blondes, Ricky Steamboat and Jay Youngblood, Harlem Heat, Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard.
Female tag teams were highlighted in another segment, including The Bella Twins, The Kabuki Warriors, The Jumping Bomb Angels, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Dakota Kai and WWE NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez, Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart, Bayley and Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya and Tamina Snuka, The Glamour Girls, and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.
NXT Tag Team Champions MSK, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Mysterios, and RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos are not featured on the top 50 list.
WWE named The New Day as the #1 tag team in history. The Hardys were ranked #2, The Hart Foundation at #3, Edge and Christian at #4, and The Dudleys at #5.
The list of top 50 WWE tag teams looks like this:
50. The Bushwhackers
49. Too Cool
48. The Quebecers
47. Smoking Gunns
46. Strikeforce
45. The Headshrinkers
44. Kane & X-PAC
43. Batista & Ric Flair
42. MNM
41. Nasty Boys
40. Rated RKO
39. Paul London and Brian Kendrick
38. DIY
37. World’s Greatest Tag Team
36. Money Inc.
35. Chris Jericho and The Big Show
34. Natural Disasters
33. The Street Profits
32. Jack and Gerald Brisco
31. The Bludgeon Brothers/Luke Harper and Erick Rowan
30. British Bulldog and Owen Hart.
29. John Morrison and The Miz.
28. The Bar
27. Team Hell No
26. Nikolai Volkoff and The Iron Sheik
25. Los Guerreros
24. The APA
23. The Blackjacks
22. The Shield
21. DX (Shawn Michaels and Triple H)
20. The Undisputed Era
19. The Soul Patrol (Rocky Johnson and Tony Atlas)
18. Professor Toru Tanaka and Mr. Fuji
17. The Steiner Brothers
16. The Rock N’ Sock Connection
15. The Wild Samoans
14. The Rockers
13. The Mega Powers
12. The Valiant Brothers
11. Demolition
10. The British Bulldogs
9. The Brothers of Destruction
8. The New Age Outlaws
7. The Usos
6. The Legion of Doom
5. The Dudley Boyz
4. Edge & Christian
3. Hart Foundation
2. The Hardy Boyz
1. The New Day