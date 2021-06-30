Sonjay Dutt reportedly signs with AEW following WWE departure

Veteran pro wrestler Sonjay Dutt has reportedly signed with AEW.

We noted earlier this week how Dutt left WWE after putting in his notice a few weeks back. He had been working as a producer since early 2019.

In an update, Dutt is currently backstage for tonight’s AEW Dynamite tapings at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, and is reportedly working as a producer, according to PWInsider.

It’s believed that Dutt has signed to work full-time with AEW as a producer.

Dutt first began working as a producer for Impact Wrestling in April 2017. He quietly retired a few years back, but did wrestle a few matches for Impact and GFW in 2017 until an Achilles injury kept him out of the ring. Dutt left Impact for the last time in January 2019, and went to work for WWE as a producer later that month.

Stay tuned for updates.